Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for entry-level Android devices

On Wednesday, Microsoft launched a 'lite' version of Outlook for Android and is calling it Outlook Lite. The app has been built from scratch, the company says, keeping “fast performance and a smaller footprint in mind”.
The app takes up only 5 MB of space, uses less battery power, and works great on 3G and even 2G networks. So, the app would work just fine even on lower-end or older Android devices and will take up only 1 GB of your total RAM, the company said.
The catch is that the app only supports Microsoft email accounts, including Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts. So, in case you want to access your Gmail account, you will still have to download the original Outlook client.
Other than email, it will also allow users access to other functionalities such as calendars, people (contacts) and tasks.
The app is available on the Google Play Store in the following regions:
Microsoft has said that it will review and add additional markets in the future.
A lot of tech companies have been developing such versions of their apps to cater to the entry-level Android phones that do not have the high-end specs as the flagships to be able to run multiple heavy applications. Facebook Lite, Instagram Lite, Spotify Lite and Uber Lite are some examples.