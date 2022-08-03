Hometechnology news

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for entry-level Android devices

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for entry-level Android devices

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Microsoft has launched Outlook Lite for Android, which will only use 1 GB of your RAM and 5 MB of your storage. The app is targeted towards entry-level devices and will work great even on 2G and 3G networks.

On Wednesday, Microsoft launched a 'lite' version of Outlook for Android and is calling it Outlook Lite. The app has been built from scratch, the company says, keeping “fast performance and a smaller footprint in mind”.
The app takes up only 5 MB of space, uses less battery power, and works great on 3G and even 2G networks. So, the app would work just fine even on lower-end or older Android devices and will take up only 1 GB of your total RAM, the company said.
The catch is that the app only supports Microsoft email accounts, including Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts. So, in case you want to access your Gmail account, you will still have to download the original Outlook client.
Also Read: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users, co says investigating outage
Other than email, it will also allow users access to other functionalities such as calendars, people (contacts) and tasks.
The app is available on the Google Play Store in the following regions:
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Chile
    • Colombia
    • Ecuador
    • India
    • Mexico
    • Peru
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Taiwan
    • Thailand
    • Turkey
    • Venezuela
      • Microsoft has said that it will review and add additional markets in the future.
      Also Read: Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service
      A lot of tech companies have been developing such versions of their apps to cater to the entry-level Android phones that do not have the high-end specs as the flagships to be able to run multiple heavy applications. Facebook Lite, Instagram Lite, Spotify Lite and Uber Lite are some examples.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Xiaomi 12T tipped again — check new list of specs

      Next Article

      Government blocks 348 apps for illegal transfer of user data