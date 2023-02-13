Microsoft likely to accelerate AI integration into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook with ChatGPT-like model

Microsoft is reportedly planning to demonstrate its new ChatGPT-like Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

According to The Verge , the company is preparing to detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI’s language AI technology and its Prometheus Model in the coming weeks. The software giant is tentatively planning an announcement in March, highlighting how quickly Microsoft wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments.

The Information previously stated that GPT models have been evaluated in Outlook to enhance search results, in addition to tools for email reply suggestion and Word document integration to enhance user writing.

Just one week ago, Microsoft revealed a brand-new generative AI experience in Microsoft Viva Sales. It is comparable to some of the features Microsoft has been experimenting with in Outlook and makes use of the Azure OpenAI Service and GPT to build sales emails.

Microsoft’s Prometheus Model can already be accessed inside Office web apps through the integrated Bing sidebar on the Microsoft Edge browser.

“This sidebar includes a compose tab that gives you an early preview of some of the work Microsoft has been testing for Word and Outlook. Microsoft is also working on ways to generate graphs and graphics for PowerPoint, according to sources,” The Verge writes.

Bing can reportedly generate basic data into tables and charts, but the logical next step is to turn those into visual graphics for use in presentations or even in Excel.

The report said that the tech giant is moving quickly with this integration mainly because of Google.

Microsoft had planned to launch its new Bing AI in late February, but moved the date up to this week, just as Google was preparing to make its own announcements, the report mentioned.

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced its new Bing-powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.