Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with 11th Gen Intel Core processors; check details

Tech giant Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio at the Microsoft Event 2021 on September 22. Starting at a price of $1,599 (around Rs 1,18,000), the Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most powerful Surface laptops by Microsoft and is powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors.

Equipped with an ultra-durable dynamic woven hinge, the device can be used in the laptop, stage, and studio modes. The dynamic woven hinge enables the device to switch from one mode to another easily. This means the users can pull the screen to different orientations.

Display

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has a 120Hz QHD+ display with a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen and Dolby Vision support. It sports a 3:2 aspect ratio and has 2400x1600 pixels resolution. The magnesium-aluminium built device also features a full-sized keyboard with a Precision Haptic touchpad. There is a slot underneath the keyboard for magnetically attaching and charging the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Power

The 11th generation Intel Core H35 processor is paired with Intel Iris Xe/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics (i7 models). It can scale up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and has a storage capacity of 2TB. It is powered by a 58Wh battery that will offer 18 hours of battery backup.

Other features

Apart from this, the device also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. The Quad Omnisonic speakers come with Dolby Atmos support. The device also has two USB 4.0 Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and a Surface Connect port. It also features a 1080p front camera and dual far-field studio microphones.

Pricing

The i5/16GB/256GB model of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is priced at $1,599.99 (around Rs 1.18 lakh). This goes up to $3,099.99 (around Rs 2.28 lakh) for the i7/32GB/2TB variant.

This apart, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs 9,500).

The device will debut in India in 2022.