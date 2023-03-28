English
Microsoft launches Security Copilot — an AI driven cybersecurity assistant

Microsoft launches Security Copilot — an AI-driven cybersecurity assistant

Microsoft launches Security Copilot — an AI-driven cybersecurity assistant
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 28, 2023 10:14:22 PM IST (Published)

The user-friendly and efficient design of the prompt box provides cybersecurity professionals with a simplified and streamlined workflow that enables them to identify and address security issues more efficiently.

Microsoft Corporation on Tuesday unveiled a new tool called "Security Copilot" to assist cybersecurity experts in identifying breaches, detecting threat signals, and conducting more in-depth data analysis.

The tool leverages OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model, providing a prompt box that offers a comprehensive range of features to aid security analysts in various tasks, including incident summarisation, vulnerability analysis, and information sharing with co-workers via a pinboard.
Also read: Apple launches buy now, pay later service
The user-friendly and efficient design of the prompt box provides cybersecurity professionals with a simplified and streamlined workflow that enables them to identify and address security issues more efficiently.
The assistant will use the company's security-specific model, which will be continually updated with over 65 trillion signals daily, resulting in a growing set of security-specific skills.
Microsoft has been making a concerted effort to integrate AI into its most popular products, outpacing its competitors with multi-billion dollar investments in OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT.
OpenAI's recent release of GPT-4 has demonstrated its ability to perform various tasks, such as creating websites based on hand-drawn mockups and assisting individuals in tax calculations.
Also read: Apple releases iOS 16.4 for everyone — Here is what is new
