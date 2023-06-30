Microsoft launches AI Skills Initiative to help workforce globally

According to Microsoft's recent Work Trend Index, the rise of AI is significantly outpacing people's ability to keep up with information work, leading to 76 percent of Indian workers struggling with time and energy to complete their tasks.

Microsoft on Friday, June 30, announced its AI Skills Initiative, which is said to be designed to help people and communities worldwide with the necessary knowledge to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the tech giant, this new initiative, a vital component of Microsoft's existing Skills for Jobs programme, encompasses a variety of initiatives, including free coursework developed in collaboration with LinkedIn, and a grant challenge in partnership with data.org.

The move comes in response to the growing recognition that AI is set to revolutionise the global workforce and the way people work. According to Microsoft's recent Work Trend Index, the rise of AI is significantly outpacing people's ability to keep up with information work, leading to a staggering 76 percent of Indian workers struggling with time and energy to complete their tasks.

Despite the widespread concern about AI replacing jobs, an overwhelming 83 percent of respondents expressed their willingness to delegate work to AI to ease their workloads. The AI Skills Initiative, therefore, aims to equip workers with the necessary skills to stay ahead of emerging skill gaps and leverage AI to unleash their creativity while reducing the burden of digital debt caused by data overload and constant communication.

Gunjan Patel, Director and Head of Philanthropies at Microsoft India, emphasised the importance of AI skills as a high priority for companies' training strategies, alongside analytical and creative thinking. "AI has tremendous potential to empower workers; however, we need to ensure that everyone has the skills to use it. The new AI Skills Initiative marks a new beginning that will build on a new wave of technology innovation to come," she said.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft, data.org, Microsoft's AI for Good Lab, and GitHub have jointly launched an open grant programme to explore and implement ways to train and help the workforce in generative AI. The global grant, as per Microsoft, will financially support organisations focusing on fair and community-led implementations of generative AI, especially in historically marginalised populations worldwide. The awardees will also receive access to a cohort experience, Microsoft events, Azure-based cloud computing resources, and technical guidance from experts at Microsoft and GitHub.

In collaboration with LinkedIn, Microsoft has also introduced a new learning pathway offering free introductory generative AI learning content. Workers will be able to gain insights into AI fundamentals, including responsible AI frameworks, and upon completion, will be awarded a Career Essentials certificate — the first professional certificate on Generative AI available in the online learning market, according to Microsoft.

India, recognised for having the second-largest AI talent pool globally (NASSCOM), boasts the highest AI skill penetration and AI talent concentration. However, the country still faces a significant gap, with 51 percent shortage between the demand and supply of AI/ML big data analytics tech talent. To address this issue, Microsoft said it has been actively driving AI skilling and workforce readiness initiatives, with nearly 70,000 women students from tier 2 and 3 cities already trained on AI skills in the last two years.