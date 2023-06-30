Microsoft launches AI Skills Initiative to help workforce globally

According to Microsoft's recent Work Trend Index, the rise of AI is significantly outpacing people's ability to keep up with information work, leading to 76 percent of Indian workers struggling with time and energy to complete their tasks.

Microsoft on Friday, June 30, announced its AI Skills Initiative, which is said to be designed to help people and communities worldwide with the necessary knowledge to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the tech giant, this new initiative, a vital component of Microsoft's existing Skills for Jobs programme, encompasses a variety of initiatives, including free coursework developed in collaboration with LinkedIn, and a grant challenge in partnership with data.org.