Microsoft has announced the general availability of its 'Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution' in India. This pre-built solution will help organisations plan, coordinate and manage the return to physical workplaces with confidence, the company said in a statement.

Designed for fast deployment and customisation, it is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules built on a secure and compliant platform, the company said. "Together, the modules provide an end-to-end experience for executive leaders, facility managers, employees, managers, as well as health and safety leaders," the statement said.