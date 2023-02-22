Microsoft introduces new Bing preview experience on mobile apps and Skype

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the new preview experience has been developed to provide users with a more immersive and engaging search experience. The company has said that the new experience is designed to be faster, more relevant, and more visual.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that the Bing preview is now available on Bing and Edge mobile apps. The company has also revealed that Bing can now be used within the Skype platform.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the new preview experience has been developed to provide users with a more immersive and engaging search experience. The company has said that the new experience is designed to be faster, more relevant, and more visual.

“Feedback on the new capabilities is positive, with 71 percent of testers giving the new Bing a “thumbs up” on the new search and answers capabilities. We’re even more excited about the breadth of feedback we are receiving on where and how we can improve and we are acting on it with regular updates,” the blog post read.

The new Bing preview experience features a refreshed design that is intended to make it easier for users to find the information they are looking for. The search results page now features a carousel of image and video previews that are meant to help users better understand the content of the pages they are about to click on. The new experience also includes a dark mode, which is intended to be easier on the eyes for those who prefer it.

In addition to the new preview experience on Bing and Edge mobile apps, Microsoft has also announced that Bing is now available within Skype. Users can now use Bing directly within the Skype platform to search for information or to share search results with others.

Microsoft has said that the new Bing preview experience is part of its ongoing effort to improve the search experience for its users. The company has noted that it has been working on improving Bing for some time now, and that the new preview experience is just the latest step in that process.