Microsoft on Tuesday announced the 'Future Ready Champions of Code,' a pan-India programme aimed at skilling, certifications and solutions for software developers. According to a press release on December 6, Microsoft, through the programme, is looking to equip more than one lakh developers with the right set of skills, tools, and resources to drive India’s growth.

The press release stated that participating developers "will be provided resources to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications" which are globally recognised and industry-endorsed.

This shifts focus on software developers, who are increasingly important in a country that's in the fast lane to digitisation. According to a government blog post from June this year, "India today is home to more than 75 crore smartphones, 133 crore Aadhaar cards, more than 80 crore internet users, has 4G and is now accelerating towards 5G. Above all, it has among the lowest data tariffs in the world." And this increasing dependence on the internet and digital applications has made India a thriving incubator for developers.

"Developers are the builders of our era, creating ideas and writing the code that helps organisations digitally transform. India's developer community pioneers innovation that disrupts countless industries and helps businesses stay resilient, innovate, and transform," Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, told CNBCTV18.com.

According to Microsoft, India is home to the world’s youngest developer population and the second largest globally. "So, empowering developers is a critical means to enable organisations to transform, innovate and drive efficiencies," she said.

Gupta, quoting a recent report, said demand for data science-related skills is taking off, and this has resulted in developers skilling themselves accordingly.

"Today developers see problem-solving as a critical skill to build innovative products and platforms that solve real-world business challenges and drive digital transformation within their organisations. This trend is expected to carry to 2023, as skills such as machine learning, data wrangling, and creating a Rest API are expected to be the top skills in demand," she said.

Further, with the technology landscape changing as rapidly as it is right now, the focus — more than every before — is on cloud computing and coding. "These skills are always in demand and constant innovation is a critical survival skill for organisations to succeed in this digital economy," Gupta added.

According to an April 2019 report by Statista, 90 percent of Indians lack key skills, with just 9.9 percent of IT engineering graduates being able to write correct code or code with few errors. This figure was marginally better than China (8.6 percent), but a far cry from USA's 34.1 percent.

Gupta said developer velocity — the ability to drive transformative business performance through software development — is increasingly of essence with companies investing in it to empower their developers with the right tools and resources to build innovatively and drive growth.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, across industries, companies with at least 75 percent of developer velocity are:

Growing revenue 4-5 times faster than their counterparts.

Have 60 percent higher total shareholder returns.

Have 20 percent higher operating margins.

Scoring 55 percent higher on innovation,

"In India, organisations are looking to future-proof their existing applications to benefit from increased resiliency, agility, scalability, and lower operational costs," Gupta said, adding, "With Microsoft Azure, we've built an end-to-end cloud that lets developers focus on building apps without worrying about the underlying infrastructure on which the apps run. Our latest Azure innovations enable developers to build cloud-native applications and modernise existing applications. As per McKinsey’s research, companies that utilise this technology score 33 percent higher on innovation compared with the bottom 25 percent companies."

As per another report with data as current as October 2022, the Indian software industry, which is valued at $6.74 billion, will nearly double in value to just over $12 billion in the next five years — that's an average annual growth rate of 12.25 percent till 2027.

To be a part of this growth story, it is important that companies invest in the latest and best-in-class tools, which, she explained, enable greater productivity, visibility, and coordination.

"In addition, organisations must look at adopting agile practices and restructuring into small, autonomous teams with persistent missions. These capabilities can deliver significant results, helping teams go from idea to release in days and weeks versus months and years," she said.

And that, according to Gupta, gives Microsoft the incentive to play a key role in nurturing India's developer community. "...we have a critical role to play in empowering India's young and vibrant developer community and to that effect, have launched initiatives — Microsoft Reactor Program, Microsoft Code Titans Hackathon and Microsoft Future Ready Applications Hackathon — to empower India's developer talent," she said.