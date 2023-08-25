Microsoft shares tips to safeguard small businesses from cyber threats

In an age where businesses of all sizes rely on digital infrastructure, the looming spectre of cybercrime presents a significant challenge. Entrepreneurs who set out to create thriving bakeries, design beautiful homes, or share their passions through sales now find themselves navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity. With cybercriminals constantly seeking vulnerabilities, it's imperative for businesses to adopt proactive measures to protect their digital assets and maintain their operations.

The Modern Reality of Cyber Threats

No entrepreneur enters the business realm with the intention of battling cyberattacks. Yet, in an era where digital footprints are inherent to operations, exposure to cyber criminals becomes an inevitable reality. Cyber risk encompasses a spectrum of malicious activities, ranging from data breaches to ransomware attacks , often executed by rogue agents, criminal syndicates, or even nation-states. Unlike traditional physical security, the virtual nature of cyberattacks offers no simple solution of moving to a "safer neighbourhood." With businesses constantly online, attackers enjoy persistent access and unceasing opportunities.

Moreover, the proliferation of automation and AI has given cybercriminals the means to amplify the volume and sophistication of their attacks. Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) has facilitated the expansion of a gig economy within the realm of cyber criminality, enabling small-scale criminals to leverage automation and scale up their malicious endeavours. Consequently, the intersection of technology and criminal intent has transformed cyberattacks into a thriving global industry.

Critical Strategies for Cyber Protection

In the face of this escalating threat landscape, small businesses must adopt proactive strategies to safeguard their digital assets and maintain operational integrity. The Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2022 underscores that over 80 percent of security incidents can be attributed to a few fundamental vulnerabilities, which can be addressed through modern security approaches. Here are four key strategies that every small business leader can implement to bolster their cybersecurity posture:

Keep Software Up-to-Date: Regularly updating software is an indispensable practice. Even well-established software can have vulnerabilities that cyber criminals exploit. Embracing software updates from trusted vendors like Microsoft can significantly mitigate the risk of cyberattacks . Notably, some cyber insurers now tie coverage to the timely implementation of software updates, underlining their critical importance.

Measure Security Posture: Understanding vulnerabilities is a challenge for many small businesses. Tools like Microsoft Secure Score offer a way to evaluate a business's security posture based on configurations, providing insights and recommendations for enhancing security controls. Sharing this score with IT security partners and insurers fosters tailored advice and strategies.

Implement Essential Controls: While not everyone is a cybersecurity expert, implementing essential controls is well within reach. Small business leaders should focus on foundational measures to protect against common threats, such as phishing, malware, and hacking. Key controls include multifactor authentication, email and web filtering, data security and backups, privileged access management, and endpoint detection and response.

Collaborate with Insurers and IT Experts: Recognising that cyberattacks can still occur despite robust cybersecurity measures, preparation and collaboration are essential. Teaming up with cyber insurers and IT experts can lead to tailored incident plans and swift recovery strategies in case of a successful attack. Cyber insurance provides financial support, incident response coaching, and access to specialised teams.

Building a Safer Digital Environment