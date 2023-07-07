Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns, top executives reshuffled

Irina Ghose, the company's chief operational officer, has been appointed to managing director of India, while Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his post, the company confirmed in a statement to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a spokesperson from Microsoft said.

Maheshwari's departure coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives.

Navtej Bal, who was previously the director of the public sector at Microsoft India, has been promoted to chief operating officer, while Venkat Krishnan, who was formerly the director of partnerships, has been promoted to executive director of public sector business.

Krishnan's most recent position at Microsoft was executive director of global partner solutions. In 2017, he left Oracle to join Microsoft.

Irina Ghose, the company's chief operational officer, has been appointed managing director of India, while Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Former AWS India CEO Puneet Chandok is rumoured to be joining Microsoft India.

According to Maheshwari’s bio on Microsoft’s website, he has served on NASSCOM’s EC since 2017 and is currently the Chairperson. He is India Advisory Committee member of USIBC, National Council member of CII, Ex Chairperson CII IT/ITeS committee and is a fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Institute.