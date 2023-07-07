CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns, top executives reshuffled

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 9:02:39 PM IST (Published)

Irina Ghose, the company's chief operational officer, has been appointed to managing director of India, while Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his post, the company confirmed in a statement to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a spokesperson from Microsoft said.
Maheshwari's departure coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives.
