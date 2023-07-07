Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns, top executives reshuffled

Irina Ghose, the company's chief operational officer, has been appointed to managing director of India, while Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his post, the company confirmed in a statement to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a spokesperson from Microsoft said.

Maheshwari's departure coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives.