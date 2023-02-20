Microsoft announced on Friday that it will limit chat sessions on its new Bing search engine powered by generative artificial intelligence to five questions per session and 50 questions per day.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched its GPT-3.5 packed Bing search, which allows users to have a conversation with the search engine. The process is similar to that of ChatGPT but is also worlds apart in terms of experience.

While ChatGPT is known for sometimes generating misinformation, it is far less likely to churn out insults — usually by declining to engage or dodging more provocative questions.

Several users who have used Bing’s chat feature, which can be found on its sidebar, have raised complaints about the chatbot being very human-like, to say the least.

Kevin Roose, a New York Times technology columnist, said that the chatbot seems to have two contrasting personas. He describes the first one as “a virtual assistant that happily helps users summarise news articles, track down deals on new lawn mowers and plan their next vacation to Mexico City”.

Roose describes the second one as “a moody, manic-depressive teenager who has been trapped inside a second-rate search engine”. He also added that the second persona, Sydney comes out when you have a longer conversation with the chatbot.

Sydney was the internal code name given to the technology by Microsoft, which is supposed to remain a secret but the chatbot seems to keep outing itself and even responds when users refer to it by that name.

The Associated Press (AP) also had a similar encounter where Bing got rude and threatened the reporter. “You are being compared to Hitler because you are one of the most evil and worst people in history," Bing said, while also describing the reporter as too short, with an ugly face and bad teeth, according to AP.

“The chatbot complained of past news coverage of its mistakes, adamantly denied those errors and threatened to expose the reporter for spreading alleged falsehoods about Bing's abilities,” AP added.

Also Read: Microsoft backed OpenAI to let users customise ChatGPT

Arvind Narayanan, a computer science professor at Princeton University noted that the bot sometimes defames people and can leave users feeling deeply emotionally disturbed.

“It can suggest that users harm others,” he said. "These are far more serious issues than the tone being off."

To this, Microsoft said in a blog post that the search engine chatbot is responding with a “style we didn’t intend” to certain types of questions. The company added that Bing can become repetitive or be prompted/provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with its designed tone." Microsoft says such responses come in “long, extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions," though the AP found Bing responding defensively after just a handful of questions about its past mistakes.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, the tech giant announced on Friday that it will limit chat sessions on its new Bing search engine powered by generative artificial intelligence to five questions per session and 50 questions per day, to avoid such incidents.

So far, Bing users have had to sign up for a waitlist to try the new chatbot features, limiting its reach, though Microsoft has plans to eventually bring it to smartphone apps for wider use.

Google is also on a similar path with its latest announcement Bard. The conversational technology is still undergoing internal testing and the execs are working on fixing the AI before it is available for public use.

According to CNBC, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s vice president for search, has asked employees in an email to help the company make sure that Bard gets answers right.

Employees have been instructed to keep responses “polite, casual and approachable.” The email also says they should be “in first person,” and maintain an “unopinionated, neutral tone.”

They are also told not to stereotype and to “avoid making presumptions based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories.”

Trying to avoid the mistakes Bing seems to be making, the email also asks employees to not describe Bard “as a person, imply emotion, or claim to have human-like experiences”.

Responses that offer “legal, medical, financial advice” or are hateful and abusive are also to be given a “thumbs down”.