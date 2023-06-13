Microsoft enhances security and privacy in Windows 11 with new features

Microsoft bolsters security and privacy in Windows 11 through the introduction of glanceable VPN and updated app privacy settings, empowering users with transparency and control over their personal information.
Microsoft has released new security features for Windows 11, including a glanceable VPN and updated app privacy settings.
Users will now have total transparency and control over their personal information thanks to enhanced privacy settings, the company stated in a statement.
"Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognised VPN connection, providing peace of mind with just a glance."
Through Quick Settings, users can further customise the VPN feature according to their preferences.
Additionally, according to the company, Windows 11 PCs with the potent Pluton security processor provide unrivalled protection from chip to cloud.
With this, users can benefit from strong defence against malware, hardware attacks and credential compromise.
The features were first announced during Build, Microsoft's annual developers' conference on May 23.
Moreover, the company introduced an account badging feature.
"Starting in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files," it added.
Meanwhile, earlier in May, the company announced the Windows Copilot for Windows 11 with Bing chat plugins for first-party and third-party apps, and more. The feature is also expected to launch in June.
“Once open, the Windows Copilot sidebar stays consistent across your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant. It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customise your settings and seamlessly connect across your favourite apps,” the company said in a blog post.
(With inputs from IANS)
