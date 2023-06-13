CNBC TV18
Microsoft enhances security and privacy in Windows 11 with new features

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 13, 2023 12:26:58 PM IST (Published)

Microsoft bolsters security and privacy in Windows 11 through the introduction of glanceable VPN and updated app privacy settings, empowering users with transparency and control over their personal information.

Microsoft has released new security features for Windows 11, including a glanceable VPN and updated app privacy settings.

Users will now have total transparency and control over their personal information thanks to enhanced privacy settings, the company stated in a statement.
"Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognised VPN connection, providing peace of mind with just a glance."
X