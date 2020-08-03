  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Updated : August 03, 2020 07:16 AM IST

Microsoft and ByteDance have provided notice of their intent to explore a deal resulting in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Trump and CEO Satya Nadella have spoken, the company said, and Microsoft was prepared to continue exploring the purchase of TikTok's US operations after their conversation
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 22% to Rs 75 crore

CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 22% to Rs 75 crore

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement