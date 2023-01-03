Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says moving to cloud fully to make operations 75% more efficient

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, CEO Satya Nadella talked about how to achieve more with less and how important it is to have an economic growth paradigm that does not consume energy the way we're consuming.

He continued to say that we are still at a very nascent stage of cloud adoption and that it has been a "pretty big" game changer. Microsoft is committed to making cloud infrastructure available everywhere, starting with expanding a fourth region in Hyderabad.