English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says moving to cloud fully to make operations 75% more efficient

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says moving to cloud fully to make operations 75% more efficient

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says moving to cloud fully to make operations 75% more efficient
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jan 3, 2023 12:06:48 PM IST (Published)

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, CEO Satya Nadella talked about how to achieve more with less and how important it is to have an economic growth paradigm that does not consume energy the way we're consuming.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, CEO Satya Nadella talked about how to achieve more with less and how important it is to have an economic growth paradigm that does not consume energy the way we're consuming.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


He continued to say that we are still at a very nascent stage of cloud adoption and that it has been a "pretty big" game changer. Microsoft is committed to making cloud infrastructure available everywhere, starting with expanding a fourth region in Hyderabad.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

microsoftSatya Nadella

Next Article

SEBI dismisses insider trading charges against 11 entities in WhatsApp leak case

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X