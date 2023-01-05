hometechnology News

Why Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks it's 'showtime' for tech industry

Jan 5, 2023

'I think the next phase — if you say mobile and cloud was the last paradigm — is going to be AI. And that’s kind of going to happen in the next two or three years,' Nadella said in a chat with CNBC TV18.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declared it is “showtime” for the tech industry, referring to how far it has come, talking specifically about artificial intelligence (AI). The most exciting thing to happen in the industry, perhaps, is the coming of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an artificially intelligent chatbot. The whole model was trained on Microsoft Azure.

Nadella also said this partnership with OpenAI is only the beginning and they are excited about the future. “I think of this next generation of AI where we have built very unique infrastructure. In fact, the best AI infrastructure is on Azure in which trained models like GPT,” he added.


Nadella also spoke about Microsoft’s GitHub copilot which was introduced last year. The program turns natural language into code through artificial intelligence. “Like, we are also working with many others, whether it’s Autodesk or Adobe and others to say how can we introduce copilot when you’re designing some mechanical part or whatever else,” he said.

According to Nadella, some of these use cases have to be still further developed but AI is exemplified by what is happening with both pilot or power apps. Another example could be that of a citizen developer — meaning basically no code. A local developer can take a photo of a sketch from a piece of napkin and translate that into an app.

Talking about the future of the industry, Nadella said, “I think the next phase — if you say mobile and cloud was the last paradigm — is going to be AI. And that’s kind of going to happen in the next, I would say, two or three years. It will be more like I take it back to 2007-2008, which is when cloud and mobile became big. I think we are in that phase when it comes to AI.”

