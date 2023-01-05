English
technology News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella lists how developers can minimise the risks around cyber security

By Ritu Singh  Jan 5, 2023 1:36:25 PM IST (Published)

As developers, there are six imperatives that we should focus on in order to mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats, Nadella mentioned.

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella recently stated that an estimated $6 trillion is lost each year due to cyber crimes, and this is expected to increase to $10 trillion by 2025. Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India for Microsoft's future-ready summit in Bengaluru, said: "We need to prioritise cyber security; cannot assume there will be no breaches"

What can developers do to minimise the risk of cyber threats?
As developers, there are six imperatives that we should focus on to mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats, Nadella mentioned.
These include:
Migrating to the cloud: Moving to cloud-based systems can improve security by allowing for greater control over data access and more frequent software updates.
Utilising generative AI: Artificial intelligence can help identify and prevent potential threats in real-time.
Empowering fusion teams: Bringing together experts from different fields (e.g. IT, security, legal) can help provide a holistic approach to cybersecurity.
Re-energising the workforce: Ensuring that employees are trained and aware of best practices for cybersecurity can help prevent human error-based breaches.
Also read: Why Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks it's 'showtime' for tech industry
Implementing collaborative business processes: Having clear and well-defined processes in place can improve communication and coordination in the event of a cyber incident.
Prioritising security: Above all, it is crucial to prioritise cybersecurity in all business decisions and to allocate sufficient resources towards protecting against potential threats.
The risks associated with cyber threats are only expected to increase in the coming years. As developers, it is our responsibility to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our clients from these risks. By focusing on the six imperatives outlined above, we can work towards creating a more secure online environment, Nadella said.
Also read: As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Satya Nadella
X