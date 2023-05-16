AI is moving fast, but in the right direction: Satya Nadella

The Microsoft CEO highlighted the potential of AI while maintaining that its development will be "fast but fine.". While acknowledging the need for ethical considerations and safety measures, he dismissed the notion that AI poses an imminent threat to humanity.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday disagreed with a recent open letter that called for a six-month pause on the development of Artificial Intelligence, saying AI is "moving fast, but in the right direction". In an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Nadella expressed his belief that AI development will continue at a rapid pace, but sought to reassure the public that it will be managed responsibly.

Addressing concerns expressed in the open letter head-on, Nadella highlighted the potential of AI while maintaining that its development will be "fast, but fine." While acknowledging the need for ethical considerations and safety measures, he dismissed the notion that AI poses an imminent threat to humanity. Nadella's comments reflect a more optimistic view on AI's future compared to Musk's cautious approach.

"A lot of AI Is already there at scale — every newsfeed, search Is AI. We are moving from the auto-pilot era of AI to the co-pilot era,” he said, adding that it is important “to capitalise on AI technology and Its promise.”