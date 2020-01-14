Business
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says saddened by India's citizenship law
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:03 AM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was saddened by a new citizenship law based on religion in India.
Critics of the CAA fear it will discriminate against India’s Muslim minority and chip away at its secular constitution.
Microsoft's Twitter handle put out a statement quoting Nadella as saying he was shaped by "growing up in a multicultural India" and his "immigrant experience in the United States".
