Microsoft celebrates Future Ready Champions of Code with over 100,000 developers and technology enthusiasts

Microsoft, on Monday, announced that over 100,000 developers participated in its Future Ready Champions of Code programme to receive Microsoft certifications. Launched in December 2022, the programme is said to equip developers with globally recognised and industry-endorsed skills and competencies in digital and cloud technologies.

Developers also participated in a nationwide hackathon to ‘Innovate for India’s Growth’ as part of the programme. The top three winning teams from the hackathon were from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and IndusNet. The winning teams will receive cash rewards and invites to the Future Ready Technology Summit to be held in Bengaluru on January 5, 2023.

Ambarish Ganguly from TCS, whose solution was adjudged the best, used Azure Cognitive Services and AI to design an Agriculture Hub to serve as a one-stop destination for farmers, helping them cultivate better crops, improve yield, and enhance the quality of their lives with a futuristic and easy to use smart solution.

The Wipro team of two, which stood second, built a next-generation smart-search solution using Azure Cognitive Search Service to demonstrate how to boost search operations and improve productivity, employee engagement and lower operational costs.

The team of five developers from IndusNet, which was adjudged the third winner, built a Smart Commercial Vehicle Tracking System using Azure IoT Services. The system provides real-time monitoring of vehicles on the move and helps fleet management companies improve efficiency and maximise their return on investment.

The programme also saw developers from the ITES, consulting, financial services, manufacturing and startup industries participate in a blogathon. Select blogs from the blogathon contest will be featured on the Microsoft Azure website.