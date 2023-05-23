English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsMicrosoft Build 2023 showcases the latest features of Windows 11

Microsoft Build 2023 showcases the latest features of Windows 11

Microsoft Build 2023 showcases the latest features of Windows 11
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  May 23, 2023 8:37:19 PM IST (Updated)

Microsoft Build 2023: The focus of Windows 11 is on privacy, security, and accessibility, with features like app privacy settings, glanceable VPN status, and improved language support. It also introduces Bluetooth Low Energy Audio for high-quality wireless audio experiences and enhances the widget board for staying informed.

Windows 11 is the latest iteration of Microsoft’s near-ubiquitous personal computing operating system. On Tuesday, May 23, Microsoft, at its annual Build developers’ conference, showcased some of the new features Windows 11 will sport, starting May 24.

Microsoft said, “Windows 11 has garnered unprecedented engagement, boasting the highest customer satisfaction rates compared to any previous version of Windows in the United States. The commercial adoption of Windows 11 has also witnessed remarkable growth, with over 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies currently exploring or implementing the platform.”


The company said the new features further emphasise Windows 11's focus on catering to business needs, including security, IT management, and enhanced usability for professionals and individuals.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X