Microsoft Build 2023 showcases the latest features of Windows 11

Microsoft Build 2023: The focus of Windows 11 is on privacy, security, and accessibility, with features like app privacy settings, glanceable VPN status, and improved language support. It also introduces Bluetooth Low Energy Audio for high-quality wireless audio experiences and enhances the widget board for staying informed.

Windows 11 is the latest iteration of Microsoft’s near-ubiquitous personal computing operating system. On Tuesday, May 23, Microsoft, at its annual Build developers’ conference, showcased some of the new features Windows 11 will sport, starting May 24.

Microsoft said, “Windows 11 has garnered unprecedented engagement, boasting the highest customer satisfaction rates compared to any previous version of Windows in the United States. The commercial adoption of Windows 11 has also witnessed remarkable growth, with over 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies currently exploring or implementing the platform.”