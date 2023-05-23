Microsoft Build 2023: How Jugalbandi, an AI-driven multilingual chatbot, helps rural India

Microsoft Build 2023: The company said this chatbot has already been successfully tested in Biwan, a farming village south of New Delhi. Jugalbandi has provided the villagers with a platform to seek government assistance in their local languages, as per Microsoft.

During its annual Build developers’ conference, Microsoft showcased Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven chatbot accessible via mobile devices, which it claims will help rural Indians use their local vernacular to easily access government welfare programmes.

The chatbot is already being tested — successfully, Microsoft said — in Biwan, a farming village south of New Delhi. Microsoft says Jugalbandi has provided the villagers with a platform to seek government assistance in their local languages.

India, despite its diverse linguistic landscape, predominantly operates in English for government, business, and public life. However, only 11 percent of the country's population speaks English, while Hindi is spoken by 57 percent of Indians. Consequently, a significant portion of the population faces difficulty in accessing government programmes due to language limitations, Microsoft said.

Jugalbandi — which operates on WhatsApp — was developed by AI4Bharat in collaboration with IIT Madras and is aimed at providing personalised assistance by understanding user queries in multiple languages, whether spoken or typed, Microsoft said. It retrieves information from relevant programmes, often available only in English, and presents it back to users in their local language. Microsoft said this chatbot has the potential to revolutionise access to information by enabling Indians to use their mobile phones rather than relying on local community service centres and enduring long queues to obtain basic information.

According to Microsoft, Jugalbandi combines AI models from AI4Bharat and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, allowing seamless conversation between users and the chatbot. These generative AI tools can synthesise vast amounts of data to generate text and other forms of content. By leveraging the Indian government’s databases and ensuring data security through Azure OpenAI Service, Jugalbandi offers a reliable and responsible platform for users, Microsoft said at Build.

Jugalbandi, introduced first in April, now supports 10 of India's 22 official languages and 171 government programmes out of a total of 20,000, approximately. Microsoft said various organisations, including OpenNyAI, are actively involved in the development and improvement of the chatbot. The company further said the long-term vision for Jugalbandi is to create chatbots capable of facilitating interactions between individuals and institutions across diverse languages, enabling seamless communication in fields such as healthcare and judiciary services.

“India's vast array of government schemes and welfare programmes, each with unique criteria and requirements, often present challenges to citizens. Official websites can be challenging to navigate, particularly for those who cannot read or write English. By offering precise answers and reducing the need for multiple visits to government service centres, Jugalbandi streamlines access to essential services and reduces the burden on individuals to retrieve missing documents,” Microsoft said.

Further, Microsoft said India’s track record of successfully implementing digital public goods at scale, such as Aadhaar and UPI, makes it an ideal testing ground for multilingual settings. Bhashini, an initiative launched by the Indian government, focuses on providing language solutions through emerging technologies like AI. Research groups, including AI4Bharat, are actively collaborating with industry, academia, and the government to augment the Bhashini platform and address language barriers, Microsoft said.