Microsoft Build 2023: How Jugalbandi, an AI-driven multilingual chatbot, helps rural India

During its annual Build developers’ conference, Microsoft showcased Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven chatbot accessible via mobile devices, which it claims will help rural Indians use their local vernacular to easily access government welfare programmes.
India, despite its diverse linguistic landscape, predominantly operates in English for government, business, and public life. However, only 11 percent of the country's population speaks English, while Hindi is spoken by 57 percent of Indians. Consequently, a significant portion of the population faces difficulty in accessing government programmes due to language limitations, Microsoft said.