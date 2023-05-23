English
Microsoft Build 2023: How Jugalbandi, an AI-driven multilingual chatbot, helps rural India

By Vijay Anand  May 23, 2023 8:38:09 PM IST (Updated)

Microsoft Build 2023: The company said this chatbot has already been successfully tested in Biwan, a farming village south of New Delhi. Jugalbandi has provided the villagers with a platform to seek government assistance in their local languages, as per Microsoft.

During its annual Build developers’ conference, Microsoft showcased Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven chatbot accessible via mobile devices, which it claims will help rural Indians use their local vernacular to easily access government welfare programmes.

The chatbot is already being tested — successfully, Microsoft said — in Biwan, a farming village south of New Delhi. Microsoft says Jugalbandi has provided the villagers with a platform to seek government assistance in their local languages.


India, despite its diverse linguistic landscape, predominantly operates in English for government, business, and public life. However, only 11 percent of the country's population speaks English, while Hindi is spoken by 57 percent of Indians. Consequently, a significant portion of the population faces difficulty in accessing government programmes due to language limitations, Microsoft said.

