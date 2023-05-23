Microsoft Build 2023: How Jugalbandi, an AI-driven multilingual chatbot, helps rural India

Microsoft Build 2023: The company said this chatbot has already been successfully tested in Biwan, a farming village south of New Delhi. Jugalbandi has provided the villagers with a platform to seek government assistance in their local languages, as per Microsoft.

During its annual Build developers’ conference, Microsoft showcased Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven chatbot accessible via mobile devices, which it claims will help rural Indians use their local vernacular to easily access government welfare programmes.

