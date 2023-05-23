Microsoft Build 2023: Here are all the new features coming to Edge

Microsoft Build 2023: Microsoft said it aims to take Edge 'to the next level' with AI advancements, a new look and feel, dedicated work experiences, simplified management, and innovative tools.

Microsoft, at its annual Build developers’ conference, announced a slew of new features of its Edge browser, with which it is aiming to recapture the search-engine/browser space currently dominated by Google. During its presentation, Microsoft said Edge is revolutionising web browsing for businesses and developers. The company said it aims to take the browser “to the next level” with AI advancements, a new look and feel, dedicated work experiences, simplified management, and innovative tools.

Harnessing the power of AI

Microsoft said it is committed to making Edge the best browser for business, and that AI plays a crucial role in achieving that goal. Edge integrates AI-powered search, which Microsoft said makes it the first browser to do so, with Bing built in. Microsoft has also introduced AI-powered innovations like Bing with chat and compose capabilities, Bing Image Creator, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, currently in private preview, will be natively integrated into Microsoft Edge, offering new capabilities that leverage large language models, Microsoft 365 apps, and data from the Microsoft Graph. This integration allows users to generate status updates, perform natural language requests, and obtain better answers based on the context of their browsing activities, the company said.

Enhanced plugin support and developer experiences

Microsoft also said it is expanding plugin support for Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling developers to build experiences that allow users to interact with their apps using human language. This support includes plugins for ChatGPT, Bing, Microsoft Teams message extensions, and Power Platform connectors.

By embracing an open plugin standard, Microsoft said it will ensure interoperability across its Copilot offerings. Additionally, Microsoft said Edge will also bring AI to existing workflows, “simplifying information discovery, and improving writing efficiency” with features like contextually relevant file and site suggestions, Smart Find for improved search accuracy, and text prediction for faster and error-free writing.

A new look and feel for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge will sport a new design based on user feedback and also to complement the design of Windows 11. Microsoft said the browser will feature rounded corners, translucent backgrounds, fluid animations, and usability enhancements. The profile icon has been moved for easier account management, and a new container system allows users to view multiple items simultaneously. These changes aim to create an aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly browsing experience that feels familiar to users, Microsoft said.

Microsoft Edge for Business

To meet the evolving security landscape and support hybrid work environments, Microsoft said it has introduced Microsoft Edge for Business. As per Microsoft, this version provides enterprise-grade controls, security features, and productivity enhancements. Activated through an Azure Active Directory (AAD) login, Edge for Business ensures privacy and separation between personal and work-related browsing, Microsoft said.

Work-related sites and Microsoft 365 apps automatically open in the dedicated work browser window, while personal data is excluded from enterprise sync — this separation enhances security and privacy while simplifying the user experience, Microsoft said.

Edge for Business is currently in preview on managed devices, with plans to extend availability to unmanaged devices in the coming months.

Microsoft Edge Workspaces

Edge Workspaces, previously available in preview, will soon be generally available, allowing teams to organise their projects and stay in sync, the company said. With Edge Workspaces, users can create a shared set of browser tabs dedicated to a specific project, ensuring everyone views the same project websites and working files. Microsoft said this streamlined approach saves time and energy spent searching for the latest files and improves team productivity and connectivity.

Edge Management Service

Microsoft also introduced the Edge Management Service, which it says is a dedicated and simplified management experience for the browser within the Microsoft 365 admin centre. As per Microsoft, this new tool allows IT admins to manage group policies and extensions with a user-friendly interface.