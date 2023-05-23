Microsoft Build 2023: Here are all the new features coming to Edge

Microsoft Build 2023: Microsoft said it aims to take Edge 'to the next level' with AI advancements, a new look and feel, dedicated work experiences, simplified management, and innovative tools.
Microsoft, at its annual Build developers’ conference, announced a slew of new features of its Edge browser, with which it is aiming to recapture the search-engine/browser space currently dominated by Google. During its presentation, Microsoft said Edge is revolutionising web browsing for businesses and developers. The company said it aims to take the browser “to the next level” with AI advancements, a new look and feel, dedicated work experiences, simplified management, and innovative tools.
Harnessing the power of AI
Microsoft said it is committed to making Edge the best browser for business, and that AI plays a crucial role in achieving that goal. Edge integrates AI-powered search, which Microsoft said makes it the first browser to do so, with Bing built in. Microsoft has also introduced AI-powered innovations like Bing with chat and compose capabilities, Bing Image Creator, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.