Microsoft Build 2023: Here are all the new features coming to Edge

Microsoft, at its annual Build developers’ conference, announced a slew of new features of its Edge browser, with which it is aiming to recapture the search-engine/browser space currently dominated by Google. During its presentation, Microsoft said Edge is revolutionising web browsing for businesses and developers. The company said it aims to take the browser “to the next level” with AI advancements, a new look and feel, dedicated work experiences, simplified management, and innovative tools.