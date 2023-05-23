Microsoft Build 2023 lays out framework for building AI apps, expanding Copilot ecosystem

At its annual Build developers conference, Microsoft on Tuesday, May 23, announced the expansion of its Copilot ecosystem, adding it in Power BI, Power Pages, Microsoft Fabric, and Windows. Additionally, Microsoft unveiled new features that it said would enable developers to build their own copilots and next-generation AI applications. These features include plugins that enhance the copilots' functionality by enabling them to interact with other software and services.

Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Scott, predicts that in the near future, software without an intelligent copilot assistant will become a rarity. Copilots are applications that leverage AI and large language models to assist users in complex cognitive tasks. They can help with anything from writing a sales pitch to planning a themed dinner party. Microsoft introduced the concept of copilots with GitHub Copilot and has since expanded its presence across various products and services, most notably for its 365 suite of applications.