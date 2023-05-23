Microsoft Build 2023: Bing search engine to be built into ChatGPT and much more

Microsoft Build 2023: The tech giant announced three major updates at its annual developers' conference — Bing's integration into ChatGPT, a versatile plugin platform and an expanded Copilot integration. All details here.

Microsoft, at its annual Build developers' conference, announced three major updates for its search engine, Bing. The company said these updates aim to revolutionise the way people interact with search and provide developers with new opportunities to build on Microsoft's AI platform.

Bringing the new Bing to ChatGPT

A key element of Bing's progress lies in its partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft said, announcing the integration of Bing Search into ChatGPT as the default search experience. ChatGPT, a widely popular AI language model, will now offer the Bing search engine within its interface, providing users with timely and up-to-date answers sourced directly from the web, Microsoft said, adding that this integration will enable ChatGPT to ground its responses in search and web data, complete with citations for users to delve deeper into their queries.

The new Bing-powered experience will be rolled out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers immediately and will soon be made available to free users through a simple plugin activation.

Plugins come to Bing ecosystem

At Build, Microsoft and OpenAI jointly committed to supporting and expanding the AI plugins ecosystem through enhanced interoperability. Developers can now utilise a unified platform to build and submit plugins that seamlessly function across various consumer and business surfaces, including ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot, Microsoft said.

Microsoft said popular services — most of them US-based — like Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, and Zillow — will now offer their plugins on Bing. With these plugins integrated into chat interfaces on desktop and mobile, Bing will provide users with relevant recommendations based on their conversations, as per Microsoft. The company has claimed that the Bing mobile app has witnessed an 8x increase in daily downloads since the introduction of the new Bing.

Bing integration across Microsoft copilots

"With the introduction of Windows Copilot, Bing Chat's power extends to Windows 11, offering a robust integration of Bing Chat and plugins through Windows applications," the company said, adding that this integration ensures personalised answers, relevant suggestions, and quick actions that are easily accessible within Windows. Furthermore, Microsoft Edge natively integrates the common plugin platform, continuing its role as a copilot for web browsing, the company added.

