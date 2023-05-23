Microsoft Build 2023: Bing search engine to be built into ChatGPT and much more

Microsoft, at its annual Build developers' conference, announced three major updates for its search engine, Bing. The company said these updates aim to revolutionise the way people interact with search and provide developers with new opportunities to build on Microsoft's AI platform.

A key element of Bing's progress lies in its partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft said, announcing the integration of Bing Search into ChatGPT as the default search experience. ChatGPT, a widely popular AI language model, will now offer the Bing search engine within its interface, providing users with timely and up-to-date answers sourced directly from the web, Microsoft said, adding that this integration will enable ChatGPT to ground its responses in search and web data, complete with citations for users to delve deeper into their queries.