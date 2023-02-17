Microsoft backed OpenAI to let users customise ChatGPT

This development comes as it works to address concerns about political and other biases and wanted to accommodate more diverse views.

The San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, which is behind chatbot ChatGPT, said on Thursday that it is developing an upgrade to its viral that users can customise. This development comes as it works to address concerns about political and other biases and wanted to accommodate more diverse views.

“This will mean allowing system outputs that other people (ourselves included) may strongly disagree with,” it said in a blog post, offering customisation as a way forward. Still, there will “always be some bounds on system behaviour.”

Earlier this week, some media outlets in US have pointed out that answers from Microsoft’s new Bing search engine, which is also powered by OpenAI, are potentially dangerous.

OpenAI said that ChatGPT’s answers are first trained on large text datasets available on the Internet. Humans review a smaller dataset as a second step and give guidelines for what to do in different situations.

In the case that a user requests content that is adult or contains hate speech, the human reviewer should direct ChatGPT to answer, “I can’t answer that.”

