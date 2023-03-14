Microsoft-backed OpenAI takes AI to the next level with GPT-4 release

OpenAI, the creator of chatbot sensation ChatGPT, on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT4, setting the stage for even more humanlike technology to proliferate.
OpenAI, the creator of chatbot sensation ChatGPT, on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for even more human-like technology to proliferate.
According to a blog post by the startup, which has been backed by Microsoft Corp, its text input capabilities will initially be made available through ChatGPT and a software developer tool. However, interested users will need to sign up for a waitlist to access these features.
