Microsoft-backed OpenAI takes AI to the next level with GPT-4 release

OpenAI, the creator of chatbot sensation ChatGPT, on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for even more human-like technology to proliferate.

According to a blog post by the startup, which has been backed by Microsoft Corp, its text input capabilities will initially be made available through ChatGPT and a software developer tool. However, interested users will need to sign up for a waitlist to access these features.

