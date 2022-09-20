Microsoft Azure’s Future Ready Applications Summit - Strengthening India’s Innovation Ecosystem

By CNBC-TV18

Cloud adoption is the next logical step for Indian businesses navigating the new normal. Digitalisation is not limited to just checking the boxes for e-commerce, digital marketing and multi-channel solutions. In fact, it is about giving businesses the edge they need to navigate rapidly changing trends not just in the way customers think, but also in their talent pool.

Digitalisation ambitions are not confined to enterprise-class businesses alone - according to the CISCO 2020 APAC SMB Digital Maturity Study , 69% of SMBs are accelerating digitalisation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another NASSCOM study estimates that India’s Public Cloud market stood at ₹ 170 billion in FY2020 and is growing at ~30% CAGR till FY2025 to reach ₹ 630 billion.

At a recent event, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Tech intensity is the engine of future readiness across small and large businesses and industries. Technology is bridging social and economic gaps as well as fostering innovation and transformation, and we see a massive opportunity for us to work collaboratively to deliver inclusive growth for all, given that technology is truly about people and empowering them to do better."

As an industry thought leader and a proud technology partner of several Indian startups, Microsoft understands the importance of helping the developers, CXO, TDM and BDM communities leverage the latest breakthrough technologies to supercharge innovation, deliver superior customer experiences and build additional revenue streams with new business models.

CNBCTV18.com presents Future Ready Applications Summit, in association with Microsoft, aims to do just that. For IT professionals, developers and architects, the summit features technical masterclasses on:

Containers & Serverless tools

PaaS and Integration Services

.NET, Java and open source platforms

Managed Databases and Redis Cache

Low code no code

Hybrid app dev platforms

Mixed reality and metaverse

CXO, TDM and BDM audiences can look forward to the evening sessions featuring panel discussions, success stories, industry-specific architecture-based demonstrations and best practices from Microsoft Technology Center, followed by a solutions showcase from Microsoft partners. These sessions will cover the gamut of industries: Digital natives, BFSI, IT/ITeS, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Education.

The summit is designed to help participants overcome agility challenges associated with legacy applications by leveraging best practices for app estate modernization. It will also further the conversation on different approaches for building highly secure, resilient applications optimized for cloud scale and performance on cloud native architectures.

One of the stated aims of the summit is to help audiences boost productivity using the 5R approach (rehost, refactor, rearchitect, rebuild, replace), and to push the boundaries of innovation across datacenters, edge, and multi-cloud with Azure hybrid applications. Improving efficiencies of the line of business operations through low code no code app development, and the acceleration of developer velocity across the SDLC (Software Development Lifecycle) are other objectives that are important to both Microsoft and the developer community.

For developers and CXOs alike, this is an exciting time. India's digital-first economy is beginning to take on a more definite form, and it is being shaped by discussions like the ones about to take place at Microsoft Azure's Future Ready Applications Summit. Register here , to be a part of the conversation.

This is a partnered post.