technology News

Microsoft and LinkedIn engage 7.3 million learners in India to help learn digital skills

Microsoft and LinkedIn engage 7.3 million learners in India to help learn digital skills

Microsoft and LinkedIn engage 7.3 million learners in India to help learn digital skills
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Nov 30, 2022 3:48:25 PM IST (Published)

To date, Microsoft said that it has engaged 14 million learners in Asia via LinkedIn, Microsoft Learn and non-profit skilling efforts. Of this, 7.3 million learners were from India.

Microsoft and LinkedIn announced the next step in the Skills for Jobs programme, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy.

Microsoft and LinkedIn also said they will be offering 50,000 LinkedIn Learning scholarships to help people get ahead in their skilling journey. By 2025, Microsoft aims to help train and certify 10 million people with skills for in-demand jobs. This launch builds on the Global Skills Initiative, which helped 80 million job seekers around the world access digital skilling resources.
To date, Microsoft said it has engaged 14 million learners in Asia via LinkedIn, Microsoft Learn and non-profit skilling efforts. Of this, 7.3 million learners were from India.
Using data from LinkedIn and the Burning Glass Institute, Microsoft analysed job listings to determine six of the roles in greatest demand for the programme: Administrative Professional, Project Manager, Business Analyst, Systems Administrator, Software Developer or Data Analyst. The new courses and certificates will be offered in seven languages, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.  
Also Read: Twitter not safer under Elon Musk leadership, former head of trust and safety
Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said, "Microsoft has been invested in various initiatives to skill India’s youth, tapping into the potential of underserved communities and the opportunity to bring more women into the workforce. With our new commitment to help equip another 10 million globally with highly relevant skilling support, we want to continue making tech skills accessible to all, opening up employment opportunities for people to succeed and embrace innovation."
The new Career Essentials Certificates are designed to help learners bridge the gap from basic digital literacy to more advanced technical skills training and gain certifications that will be valuable to securing employment. Once a learning pathway is completed, learners will receive a LinkedIn badge to denote their certificate and indicate fluency in the skillset to employers.
All courses are available on LinkedIn at opportunity.linkedin.com. In addition, Microsoft-developed courses are also available on Microsoft Community Training (MCT) and in downloadable format for use on other Learning Management Systems (LMS) for nonprofit partners.
Also Read: India's foreign minister maps out the country's tech policy in one line
