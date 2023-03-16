Microsoft AI event preview: Tech giant says it will 'reinvent productivity' using artificial intelligence

Microsoft has reportedly invested $10 billion in OpenAI, which in recent months has completely disrupted the generative AI space. ChatGPT, based on GPT-3.5, has become the fasted growing application in terms of registered users in history. Microsoft's collaboration will OpenAI will see the company host OpenAI cloud services and help position the tech giant as an AI leader.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will, in a virtual event, talk about "the future of work with AI". Microsoft — one of the largest backers of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT — is going all-in on Artificial Intelligence, integrating AI into its products spanning cloud, applications like Teams, Office 365, Outlook, Bing, and more. Nadella will be joined during the event, which starts streaming at 9.30 pm IST, by Jared Spataro, the head of Microsoft 365.

According to the landing page of the 'Future of Work with AI' streaming event, Microsoft says it is "reinventing productivity with AI ... (which) will usher in a new way of working for every person and organisation".

According to The Verge, GPT models from OpenAI — GPT-4 being the latest — have been tested in Outlook to improve search results, as well as features that would suggesting replies to emails. They were also tested in Word to improve a user’s writing.

Last week, the company announced enterprise-facing AI features Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales, which boast of an AI "Copilot" that can reply to customer chats an queries, summarise Teams meetings and explore marketing data. As per The Verge, these solutions "rely on an existing Azure OpenAI service where the rumoured Microsoft 365 features may draw on the Prometheus AI model used in Bing".

Microsoft has reportedly invested $10 billion in OpenAI, which in recent months has completely disrupted the generative AI space. ChatGPT, based on GPT-3.5, has become the fasted growing application in terms of registered users in history. Microsoft's collaboration will OpenAI will see the company host OpenAI cloud services and help position the tech giant as an AI leader.