Business
Microsoft acquires data privacy, governance service BlueTalon
Updated : July 30, 2019 11:48 AM IST
BlueTalon works with leading Fortune 100 companies to eliminate data security blind spots and gain visibility and control of data.
The company provides a customer-proven, data-centric solution for data access management and auditing across the diverse system's resident in modern data estates.
