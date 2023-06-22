Micron to invest $825 million in Gujarat to set up a new semiconductor assembly and test facility

The company claims that the project will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs, and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology, on Thursday, announced its plan to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology will invest up to $825 million in the Indian semiconductor facility, the company said in a statement.

The phased construction of the new assembly and test facility is expected to commence in 2023. Phase 1 will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, which will become operational in late 2024. The company expects Phase 2 of the project, which will include construction of a facility similar in scale to Phase 1, to begin by the second half of the decade.

Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Micron’s investment to set up assembly and test manufacturing in India will fundamentally transform India’s semiconductor landscape and generate tens of thousands of high-tech and construction jobs. This investment will be a crucial building block in the country’s blossoming semiconductor ecosystem.”

Under the government's ‘Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme,’ the company will receive 50 percent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian government, and incentives representing 20 percent of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat. Furthermore, the combined investment by Micron and the two government entities over the course of both phases will be up to $2.75 billion.

The semiconductor company added that government support will help fund the project and facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources, to drive innovation and enhance local talent development.

“We are excited about the steps India is taking to develop the local semiconductor ecosystem. I am grateful to the Indian government and all of the officials involved that made this investment possible. Our new assembly and test location in India will enable Micron to expand our global manufacturing base and better serve our customers in India and around the world,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO, Micron Technology.

Micron Technology’s new facility will focus on transforming wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules and solid-state drives. The company will also build and operate the assembly and test facility in accordance with the company’s sustainability goals and in line with local and global environmental commitments. Additionally, the Gujarat facility will use advanced water-saving technologies to enable Zero Liquid Discharge, Micron Technology added.

Set up in 1978, Micron Technology is a semiconductor company that produces DRAM, SDRAM, flash memory, SSD and CMOS image sensing chips.