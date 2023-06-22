Micron to invest $825 million in Gujarat to set up a new semiconductor assembly and test facility

The company claims that the project will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs, and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology, on Thursday, announced its plan to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology will invest up to $825 million in the Indian semiconductor facility, the company said in a statement.