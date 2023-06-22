CNBC TV18
Micron to invest $825 million in Gujarat to set up a new semiconductor assembly and test facility

By Tanmay Tiwary  Jun 22, 2023 5:43:06 PM IST (Updated)

The company claims that the project will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs, and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology, on Thursday, announced its plan to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology will invest up to $825 million in the Indian semiconductor facility, the company said in a statement.
The phased construction of the new assembly and test facility is expected to commence in 2023. Phase 1 will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, which will become operational in late 2024. The company expects Phase 2 of the project, which will include construction of a facility similar in scale to Phase 1, to begin by the second half of the decade.
