Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC-TV18 that Minister says Foxconn and Vedanta have been asked to resubmit their proposal; they will be evaluated based on a fresh proposal

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that India is creating a thorough ecosystem for the semiconductor sector including dollar-for-dollar incentives for expenditure incurred by participants. He said the announcements from AMD and Micron were very important for India.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology , plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets.