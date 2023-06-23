CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsIndia will be giving dollar for dollar incentives for expenditures made by Micron, AMD: Ashwini Vaishnav

India will be giving dollar-for-dollar incentives for expenditures made by Micron, AMD: Ashwini Vaishnav

India will be giving dollar-for-dollar incentives for expenditures made by Micron, AMD: Ashwini Vaishnav
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 23, 2023 10:39:06 AM IST (Published)

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC-TV18 that Minister says Foxconn and Vedanta have been asked to resubmit their proposal; they will be evaluated based on a fresh proposal

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that India is creating a thorough ecosystem for the semiconductor sector including dollar-for-dollar incentives for expenditure incurred by participants. He said the announcements from AMD and Micron were very important for India.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology, plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets.
Additionally, US semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials plans to invest $400 million over the next four years in a state-of-the-art engineering centre in India. The decision comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Applied's CEO Gary Dickerson during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X