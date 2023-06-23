By Shereen Bhan

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC-TV18 that Minister says Foxconn and Vedanta have been asked to resubmit their proposal; they will be evaluated based on a fresh proposal

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that India is creating a thorough ecosystem for the semiconductor sector including dollar-for-dollar incentives for expenditure incurred by participants. He said the announcements from AMD and Micron were very important for India.

Semiconductor giant, Micron Technology , plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products, and address demand from domestic and international markets. Additionally, US semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials plans to invest $400 million over the next four years in a state-of-the-art engineering centre in India. The decision comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Applied's CEO Gary Dickerson during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.