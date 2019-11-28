Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition in India for Rs 34,999

Refreshing its Mi TV 4X line up, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its Mi TV 4X (55-inch) 2020 Edition in India priced at Rs 34,999.

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will be available starting December 2 on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home.

The TV features a 4K 10-bit HDR display complemented by the company's in-house image processing algorithm "Vivid Picture Engine". Also, enabling a truly immersive audio visual experience are 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

"Powering Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is Xiaomi's indigenously designed PatchWall 2.0 UI with Android 9 Pie OS. PatchWall 2.0 brings an extensive library of 4K content with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar alongside 16 leading content partners and 7 live news channels across 7 languages," the company said in a statement.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition comes with Google's latest Android TV 9.0 bringing Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and data saver built-in.