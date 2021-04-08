Mi Fan Festival 2021: Buy mobiles, TVs, earphones, and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale has started on Mi.com from today onwards. The six-day sale will come to an end on April 13. Notably, the deal has already begun on Mi Home offline stores and will end on May 17.

The offers will be available for Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers. Also, the firm has announced separate offers for its brick-and-mortar customers.

However, for its online buyers, Xiaomi will host flash sales every day. Here are the exciting details of all the offers that you will get during the sale.

Mi Festival online offers (April 8- April 13)

Every day at 4:00 pm, Xiaomi will host flash sales. Its popular products such as Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and more will be available for purchase just Re 1.

Also, during the sale, Redmi 9A is selling at the cost of Rs 6,799, Redmi 9 for Rs 8,799 and Redmi Note 9 for Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi said the customers would get up to Rs 12,000 price cut throughout its categories in smartphones, laptops etc. Also, customers can get Rs 4,499 off on its products like Mi Air Purifier 3 and other innovative home products.

Major USP of the sale

From 8:00 pm to 12: 00 am each day, Xiaomi will allow customers to make a bundle of three products and get new deals. The customer can choose from Mi TV 4X 125.7 cm (50), Redmi 9 Prime Sunrise Flare (4 GB+128 GB), Mi TV stick, Mi Wifi Smart Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black (Under its buy one and get two additional products at lower cost offer).

Mi Festival offline offers (April 6- May 17)