Get your metro tickets, travel details and more on WhatsApp now — Here's how

WhatsApp transit solutions have already been implemented in four cities in India, namely Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

WhatsApp is now offering transit solutions for metro rail services in various cities in India through its WhatsApp Business Platform, making it easier for commuters to book, buy, cancel, or recharge tickets, and access other useful information about their journey within the WhatsApp chatbot. This new initiative has been introduced by WhatsApp to support metro rail service providers and increase convenience for daily commuters.

These solutions have already been implemented in four cities in India, namely Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. According to WhatsApp, the initiative has been successful and has been widely appreciated by commuters. The solutions provided through WhatsApp's Business Platform allow commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel passes, access fare details, card information, and top-ups, and get information about the journey all within the WhatsApp thread.

Here is how you can purchase tickets a recharge metro passes in your city:

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL): A WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service that allows commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel pass right within WhatsApp. Available in English and Kannada, commuters of Namma Metro can buy and cancel tickets, get fare details, access card information, and get top-ups done, all within the WhatsApp thread. (Send a ‘Hi’ to https://wa.me/+918105556677)

Mumbai Metro’s self-service WhatsApp e-ticketing sends commuters an instant link for purchasing tickets over WhatsApp. The QR code will be given once the payment has been made, and it must be verified at the Automated Fare Collection gate before being allowed to visit the platform. The QR code will provide access to information about the journey, including the kind of ticket (single or return), origin and destination, fare, and the date and time the ticket was issued. (Send a ‘Hi’ to https://wa.me/+919670008889)

Pune Metro’s e-ticketing through WhatsApp offers commuters the convenience of booking their metro tickets on the go without having to wait at ticket counters. Commuters can initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending a message to the Pune metro official WhatsApp chatbot number (+919420101990) and get an OTP or scan the QR code available at any metro station.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) brings an end-to-end digital payment-enabled metro ticket booking through the WhatsApp eTicketing facility. Commuters can book the ticket through WhatsApp and initiate a chat by sending a ‘Hi’ to Hyderabad Metro Rail's official WhatsApp chatbot number (+918341146468) or scan the QR code available at metro stations and get an OTP and an eTicket booking URL (valid for five minutes).

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, India -WhatsApp said, "India's digital revolution is now making public transport safer, smarter, and more convenient. We are proud that India's world-class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated into WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country.”