Metaverse will be successor to internet, will shape all experience, says Mark Zuckerberg

Metaverse will be the successor to mobile internet, it will be an immersive internet, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday. He said this virtual world will shape all the experiences on the internet, with uses case ranging from hanging out with friends to entertainment, gaming, fitness, and education.

"Work will be the big use case for immersive tech, virtual meetings can be more immersive," Zuckerberg said speaking at the second Fuel for India event. However, he said, a single company cannot build the metaverse, millions of creators will be needed to build it.

"India has an entrepreneurial spirit combined with scale," Meta chief said, adding that it is obvious India will be a huge part of the creation of metaverse.

Zuckerberg said he is excited about the developer ecosystem in India and wants to do his part to unlock this potential. "We will see a huge amount of stuff being built here in India," I am excited about India, he said, adding that experiences of people here will change things of people around the world.

Metaverse is a centralised virtual world , a world parallel to our own. It catapulted to the collective consciousness of the world after Facebook rebranded to Meta , in a nod to the term metaverse, which is touted as the next big revolution after the internet. Such metaverses can be created by companies for various reasons. For example, Nike is preparing to sell sneakers. Metaverse promises to allow a greater overlap of our digital and physical lives in entertainment, productivity, work, shopping, among others.

At its core, Metaverse is also known as Web3 and is an evolution of what we know to be the Internet. The idea is to make us feel we are together, even when we are not.

For example, the pandemic forced most officegoers to work from home. But fast forward a couple of years, we could wear a pair of virtual reality glasses, which could stimulate your office environment right at your home. It won't be the same thing, but close. And it will keep getting closer as the technology evolves. Mark Zuckerberg calls it the continuation of the technological trend, we have moved from text to photos to videos.

