Metaverse museums could reimagine tourism and education

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions all over the world. Businesses were shut down, and people faced complete lockdown. The tourism industry, in particular, suffered enormously during this time, especially with so many travel restrictions in place.

Different facets within the tourism industry were forced to innovate and bring new business models to the fore. One fantastic example of this is how museums and historic venues started leveraging the metaverse and Web 3.0 technology to encourage virtual tours.

What are Web 3.0 and the metaverse?

Web 3.0 is the latest iteration of the internet, where applications and websites will be able to process information more efficiently. It will also focus on the decentralisation of the internet, taking power away from centralised authorities and distributing it to the people.

But the most appealing side of Web 3.0 is the implementation of virtual reality and augmented reality to create a parallel universe of sorts for the internet. This space has been referred to as the metaverse.

These three-dimensional virtual spaces allow people to connect and interact with each other without ever leaving their homes. The metaverse can recreate a virtual experience similar to the physical ones we have today, like going to concerts, creating digital classrooms or visiting museums and other tourist locations.

Metaverse museums, castles, and historical locations

Michelle Choi, former Google product manager and founder of 3.O Labs, noticed a decline in museum tourism, especially during the pandemic. She saw this as an opportunity for the metaverse to pick up the slack and create a transformative experience for tourism.

She started work on the launch of a non-fungible castle. And in October 2021, her team hosted an NFT exhibition and auction at the Lobkowicz Palace, a castle in Prague. The exhibition was a success and raised enough funds to cover the castle's upkeep. Currently, Choi's 3. O Labs are working on building Web 3.0 projects in a castle in Germany, a villa in India, and a metaverse museum in Ghana.

Understanding history and creating an educational platform

Museums and historic locations are a gateway to our past. They can tell us a lot about a location's culture, traditions and history. However, not many people are enthusiastic about visiting museums. The static nature of artefacts can be seen as boring by many people. This is where the metaverse comes in.

The metaverse can be a platform for creating immersive experiences that can tell rich, immersive stories about various historical locations. In other words, metaverse tourism can help inform while also being entertaining.

"Travel will be augmented as a teaching tool. In the past, tourism meant visiting a place. Photos were 2D, but 3D travel then emerged with virtual headsets. 4D time experimentation is now possible. Now, we can mesh different time periods. There's a teaching angle," Choi said while expressing her vision about metaverse travel in an interview with CoinTelegraph.

Choi's next project is a 200-year-old palace-turned museum in Madhya Pradesh. Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, the proprietor of the palace, is planning an NFT collection made by local artists to fund a metaverse experience for her museum.

"People have a deep interest in history today and are rediscovering art and history. The metaverse may be the right platform to inform and educate people, to generate interest, so they may start their own journey of a deep dive into history, art and culture through this amazing world," she told CoinTelegraph.

In conclusion

The Metaverse could also unlock a new dimension of tourism -- time travel. Just imagine being able to explore the history of a famous painting or historic location, not just as images on a screen but as a completely immersive experience that's unfolding right before your eyes.

You could be in the middle of a time-lapse as famous monuments are erected in front of you. You could see how stone-age man used the artefacts stored in a museum as if you were right there. The possibilities for travel and education are endless. Those creating the experiences also have immense opportunities to monetise these events through ticket sales and NFTs.