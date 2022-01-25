Metaverse Innovations: A glimpse of what the virtual universe could look like in future

A lot has been said about the metaverse and its potential to enhance our lives in the future. While we know that metaverse is a virtual universe where you can interact, shop or even participate in events via your avatar, there is a lot more happening. We have already seen how technology, in general, has put forth solutions to almost all our problems. And the metaverse is only expected to augment our way of living further.
Here are nine innovations from the metaverse that could have meaningful consequences in the real world:
Many companies are trying to crack the intractability aspect of the metaverse. Strides have been made in the ‘gesture-based casting and manipulation of virtual content’ domain. This technology will allow users to undertake real world actions like throwing, pinching or even engaging with objects in the metaverse.
