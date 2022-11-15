    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Updated)

    Deloitte’s analysis suggests that the potential 2035 economic impact of the metaverse in India is $79-$148 billion per year, or 1.3 to 2.4 percent of the overall GDP.

    A recent analysis performed by Deloitte estimated that the impact of the metaverse on GDP in Asia could be between $0.8-1.4 trillion per year by 2035, which is roughly 1.3-2.4 percent of overall GDP. This analysis, consolidated into a report titled, ‘The Metaverse In Asia – Strategies For Accelerating Economic Impact,’ showcases the potential impact of the metaverse in 12 Asian economies — Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mainland China, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read


    The report highlights the strategies that these economies are adopting to reap the rewards of the metaverse. Each economy featured in this report is approaching the metaverse from its own unique direction, which makes the region an interesting one to watch.
    Millions of early users
    The report shows that awareness of the metaverse in Asia is high, and early metaverse platforms are already being used by millions of people in the region — for gaming, socialising, creating digital twins, attending concerts, and purchasing items. For example, South Korean app Zepeto has over 300 million registered users worldwide. However, a fully-immersive metaverse with smooth real-time rendering of visually rich worlds for millions of simultaneous users is still years away.
    Transformational impact
    While early estimates suggest that the potential growth and contribution of the metaverse can be significant globally, the timing and size of the economic impact are challenging to forecast and will depend on a wide set of socioeconomic factors and enablers.
    Also Read: 'Totally useless app': Why GPay is trending on Twitter
    Nevertheless, the metaverse is envisioned to create a new market, business and employment opportunities as well as improve the way we work, consume and collaborate. If these developments are fully scaled, it will be transformational for the more than four billion people who live, work, and play in the region.
    Interesting region
    From software to hardware, regulators to entrepreneurs, cultural to digital talent, Asian economies are leaning from many directions into all things metaverse.
    Some key highlights of the region include:
    • Asia dominates the hardware supply chain in terms of raw materials and the manufacture of electronics and semiconductors.
    • The region has over a billion mobile gamers, the biggest mobile player base worldwide.
    • South Korea was the first major economy to articulate a comprehensive blueprint to foster its metaverse industry.
    • On the regulatory front, Singapore, Hong Kong, India and others are creating positive business environments and instituting clear regulatory guardrails, ensuring businesses and consumers alike can engage with the metaverse safely.
    • Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are pioneering new business models, especially among small- and medium-sized enterprises and innovating with web3 and blockchain technologies.
    • The region has rich and diverse cultural legacies to tap into to develop compelling content and experiences. For example, Japan is leveraging its heritage as a pioneer of the video game industry to create new metaverse industries.
    • India, the Philippines, are key sources of global tech talent.
      • Also Read: Data protection bill will penalise platforms for customer data misuse: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
      The India story
      Deloitte’s analysis suggests that the potential 2035 economic impact of the metaverse in India is $79-148 billion per year, or 1.3-2.4 percent of the overall GDP.
      Set to become the third largest economy by 2030, India has a population that is young, digitally connected, and ready for the metaverse. With over half of its population under the age of 30, the country produces the highest number of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates globally. It is demographically well-positioned to contribute digital labour to the metaverse, especially since it is already a go-to destination for IT offshoring globally. Key enablers for India include high social acceptance, strong digital skills and more robust security and privacy laws.
      Key sectors to watch
      Digital payments: Digital payments will be a crucial component of the metaverse to trade digital assets. India could feature strongly in this development, as it has the highest rates of real-time digital payments in the world.
      Gaming and entertainment: India is the world’s largest mobile gaming market in terms of app downloads — a promising development as games are a vital entry point into the metaverse.
      Also Read: Google Play introduces UPI Autopay payment option for subscription-based purchases in India
       
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
      First Published:  IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      asian countriesDeloitteFeaturesMetaverse

      Previous Article

      Three quarters of Warren Buffett's portfolio is concentrated in these five stocks

      Next Article

      Ramesh Damani recommends PSUs, new-age companies, defence stocks

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng