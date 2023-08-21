Meta’s Thread app likely to launch web version this week: Report

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is likely to launch the web version of its latest Instagram app Threads this week, Wall Street Journal reported on August 20.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg had posted on Threads that news features would be available on the microblogging platform “coming in the next few weeks.” “The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app,” he wrote.

However, sources cited by WSJ say, the new features i.e. search and web version’s “launch plans aren’t final and could change.” Mosseri posted on Threads last week that Meta had been testing “an early version internally for a week or two,” but that it “needs some work” before wide release.

Threads, a rival to Elon Musk-owned X , was launched on July 6 as a standalone app that supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos. However, users can also log in to the app using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts. This shall make it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than two billion monthly active users.

The new platform can be accessed from its desktop site at Threads.net or by downloading the app for iOS and Android. (If you’re not seeing it on iOS or get an error, try force quitting the App Store and going back in.)

In a month and a half since its launch, Threads has already reached the 100 million user mark, but it’s been missing several crucial features that are being added gradually. For instance, the Instagram–based text sharing app recently added a follow feed, as well as the ability to verify a link with your Mastodon profile.