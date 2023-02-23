Meta's Messenger might get BeReal-like 'roll call' feature for group chats

The Messenger prototype appears to be a little different in that it's focused on private groups rather than public posts; unlike BeReal, there isn't a global notification that everyone receives at the same time.

After Candid Stories for Instagram, Meta is now taking the BeReal-like 'roll call' feature to Messenger, according to analyst Matt Navarra. The feature would allow users to “see what everyone is up to in a group chat” via their front and back cameras. The Verge reported that Meta spokesperson Liz Sweeney claims the feature is “an internal prototype, and not testing externally.”

Everyone in a Messenger group conversation would have five minutes to answer a roll call with their own images, according to the screenshots Navarra shared on Twitter.

The person starting it can add unique prompts to ask for images of people's pets or their lunches, for example. According to a description of the feature supplied by Navarra, you wouldn't be able to view other people's roll call entries until you have posted your own.

While the custom prompts and their responses can be deleted by the sender, the roll call itself cannot be deleted until all the responses have been unsent.

