Meta warns employees of serious times and slowing growth in second half of the year

Facebook-parent Meta has warned its employees to expect a tough second half of the year as the company continues to weather challenges related to its core online advertising business amid a weakening economy.

Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox outlined the challenges that Meta could face going forward in an internal memo.

The memo said that the company is in a phase of slow growth and that employees should not expect huge influxes of new engineers and budgets.

Meta’s change in their privacy has affected their ad business and that has become the biggest revenue challenge. The company is focused on monetising Reels, Meta’s competition to Tik-Tok, “as quickly as possible” as Cox said in the memo.

Cox also talked about the six key areas in detail that he believes Facebook needs to invest in. These include:

metaverse products

AI

messaging

pushing Reels

monetisation

meeting new privacy requirements